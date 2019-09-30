Trial to begin for Aynor man, woman accused of killing girl’s grandmother, husband

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Opening statements are expected to start Tuesday in the trial of an Aynor man and woman accused of killing a Conway couple in 2017, according to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Jordan Hodge and Kenneth Carlisle are both charged with two counts of murder and one count of financial transaction fraud in connection with the deaths of 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons.
The bodies were found on Brown Chapel Road in the Conway area in July 2017.
Carlisle and Hodge used the victims' debit card at a Conway Walmart, according to a Conway Police report.
Jury selection in the case began Monday and motions were set to be heard Monday afternoon, according to the solicitor’s office.
Hodge was determined competent to stand trial during a hearing held in August.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.