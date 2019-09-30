Surfside Beach offers grant to help businesses make storefront improvements

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach is working to make its storefronts more appealing to your eyes.
The business committee for the town of Surfside Beach created the Façade Grant for businesses in the Design Overlay District to apply to have their storefronts improved. Up to $5,000 is available to businesses that apply and want to improve their storefront.
Most businesses in this district are along Highway 17 Business. Benjamin’s Bakery was the first applicant for the Façade Grant.
The owner of Benjamin’s Bakery, Lee Zulanch, is celebrating 25 years of business in Surfside Beach and naturally, things will begin to look outdated and used over 25 years, which is why he applied for the Façade Grant.
“The result is spectacular," Zulanch said. "It changes the expectations, the appeal, it gave us a chance to explain we’re a bakery, we’re a café, we’re coffee roasters. It’s provided everything I needed including, God bless, shade.”
So now not only is he serving smiles inside, he can outside too.
Zulanch isn’t the only one who believes in keeping things fresh. The owner of Surfside Drive’s newest cafe agrees.
“We’re in the heart of Surfside, right here, we have to look good," owner of the Old Village, Dino Meryanos, said. "When you see something nice, fresh and clean, and look pretty, right? Then you say ‘Hey, I’m going here or I’m staying here.’
Sammy Truett, the chairman of the business committee for Surfside Beach, said businesses can apply both online or go to the town hall to pick up an application.
