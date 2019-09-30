Student Spotlight: Student body president, leader at Conway High took dad’s advice

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An outstanding student at Conway High School is involved in almost every leadership club at school.
Nominated as a Student Spotlight by her principal, senior Chloe Cribb said she lives Conway pride.
“Probably if I pricked my finger, it would come out green and gold. I just have such a love for this school and the people inside it and the community that surrounds it," Cribb said.
Cribb is student body president, president of the student athletic club called the Conway Crazies, president of the National Spanish Honor Society, and president of the CHS Leadership club.
Cribb is also very active in the community and carries an impressive 3.8 GPA. Her mission stretches across the hallways of Conway High School and the sporting events promoting school spirit.
“I am always looking for ways to improve Tiger pride and get them more involved and in the spirit. Give them incentives; sometimes that helps," she said.
She suggests that students try to find a way to get involved at school, no matter what it is.
“I know whenever I was coming in as a freshman I didn’t want anything to do with student council and my dad said, ‘Chloe, I promise you want to do it.’ I signed up, I got into the leadership club too and been in the leadership club ever since," Cribb said. "My freshman year I was voted vice president for student council and I’ve just gone up from then.”
Now, Cribb is in her senior year serving as student body president. As for the future, she hopes to pursue a career in forensic criminology to help change lives for the better.
She is interested in attending Coker University or the University of South Carolina in the fall.
