Silver Alert issued for Whiteville man

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man from Whiteville.
Willis Melvin Boone is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Boone was last seen at 502 Burkhead Street.
He has black, short hair and brown eyes. Boone is 62 years old, stands at 5′8″, and weighs 180 pounds.
No word on where he may be traveling but he could be in a white 2017 Chrysler 300S with the NC license plate E7577.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Boone. If you spot him or know where he is, you’re asked to contact Detective S. Moody at 910-640-1428.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.