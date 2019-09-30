One killed in shooting in front of Mullins tobacco shop

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Mullins.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the shooting happened right in front of the tobacco shop on Front Street. The call came in at 8:07 a.m., he added.
According to Richardson, there is one fatality in the shooting. He said agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are coming in to assist with the investigation.
Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.