New Turtle Market coming to Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There will soon be a third Turtle Market along the Grand Strand.
Owners of the local convenience store chain announced Monday that work has begun on a third location, this one in Surfside Beach.
The new store will be located at the U.S. 17 Business entrance of Deerfield Plantation. It is expected to be open sometime in 2020.
“We couldn’t have done it without our customers continuous love and support,” a Facebook post on Turtle Market Socastee stated. “Thank you all for everything, 2020 is going to be a great year!”
Turtle Market also has locations in Socastee and North Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.