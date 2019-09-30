Myrtle Beach man charged with sexually assaulting minor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man remains behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over the weekend.
On Saturday, the victim told officers that she and the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Brandon Tyler O’Hara, first contacted each other via Snapchat, according to an Horry County police report.
The report states the victim left with O’Hara voluntarily after he picked her up at McLeod Hospital. According to police, the woman said O’Hara brought her to a parking lot near his home where he allegedly began performing a sexual act on her.
The victim, whose age was redacted in the report, then said O’Hara had sex with her, according to authorities.
Police met the victim at Conway Medical Center where a rape kit was performed, the report states.
Online records show O’Hara was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday morning and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, age 11 to 14.
As of Monday morning, no bail has been set on O’Hara’s charge.
