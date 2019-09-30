MCSO: Second victim in Clio shooting dies; charges to be upgraded

CLIO, S.C. (WMBF) – The second victim in a shooting in Clio has died, the sheriff’s office confirmed Monday afternoon.
Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot Sunday night on Norton Circle.
One person was found dead at the scene, while the second victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Murphy said that second victim succumbed to their injuries.
Clarence Kendall Cook Jr., 39, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder, but Murphy said the attempted murder charge will be upgraded to murder.
The names of the victims have not been released.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.
