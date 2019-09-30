Judge’s upcoming ruling could temporarily stop new construction in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s a chance that new construction in Horry County could soon be halted.
A court document shows that a judge will rule October 14 on a motion that asks for a temporary injunction on new construction.
Timothy Irving filed the motion back in August. It lists Horry County Council and Horry County Planning Commission as defendants in the case.
The temporary injunction asks the Horry County Planning Board to “cease activities that would permit and allow the new construction and/or development of any and all structures for common living space, multiunit living and commercial parcels.”
The request for a temporary injunction stems from a petition that circulated earlier this year. It states that residents of Longs, Socastee, Bucksport and Myrtle Beach have suffered a loss of property, due to floodwaters, lack of sufficient water shed and sewage infrastructure and poor planning and zoning on behalf of Horry County Planning Commission.
The motion states that poor planning and failing to use relief funds properly has led to current flooding issues.
