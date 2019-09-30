Horry County police arrest 8 men in drug trafficking investigation

Horry County police arrest 8 men in drug trafficking investigation
Authorities seized drugs, a stolen gun and cash from a home in the Conway area. (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | September 30, 2019 at 3:58 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 3:58 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police took eight men into custody after a drug trafficking investigation.

Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics & Vice and Street Crimes units served a search warrant on a home in the 2100 block of Woodward Drive in the Conway area.

Officers seized several items including 21 grams of heroin, 45.6 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen handgun and more than $1,100 in cash.

Top (left to right): Christopher Brantley, Jimmy Calloway, Thomas Cox, Deonta Gore Bottom (left to right): Tyrek Hardy, Jaylen Johnson, Orlando Barbour, Jahriem Smith
Top (left to right): Christopher Brantley, Jimmy Calloway, Thomas Cox, Deonta Gore Bottom (left to right): Tyrek Hardy, Jaylen Johnson, Orlando Barbour, Jahriem Smith (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

The following suspects were arrested and charged in the case:

Orlando Z. Barbour Jr.

  • Trafficking Heroin 4 grams but less than 14 g- 1st Offense
  • Possession of Cocaine- 1st Offense
  • Possession of less than 1g of crack base- 1st Offense
  • Possession of stolen firearm

Christopher A. Brantley

  • MDP, Narcotic drug in Sch. I and Sched II- 1st offense
  • Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g- 1st offense
  • Trafficking cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g- 1st offense
  • Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
  • Possession of stolen firearm

Jimmy L. Calloway Jr.

  • Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g- 1st offense
  • Trafficking cocaine base 10 g or more but less than 28 g- 1st offense
  • Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
  • Possession of sch. I-V- 1st offense
  • Possession of stolen firearm

Thomas Cox Jr.

  • Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g- 1st offense
  • Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
  • Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base- 1st offense
  • Possession of stolen firearm

Deonta D. Gore

  • Trafficking Heroin 14g or more, but less than 28g 
  • Tafficking in cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g- 1st offense
  • Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
  • Possession of stolen firearm

Tyrek J. Hardy

  • Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g- 1st offense
  • Trafficking cocaine base-10g or more, but less than 28g- 1st offense
  • Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
  • Possession of stolen firearm

Jaylen K. Johnson

  • Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense
  • Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base- 1st offense
  • Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
  • Possession of stolen firearm

Jahriem Y. Smith

  • Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g- 1st offense
  • Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base- 1st offense
  • Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
  • Possession of stolen firearm

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.