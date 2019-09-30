Horry County police arrest 8 men in drug trafficking investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police took eight men into custody after a drug trafficking investigation.
Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics & Vice and Street Crimes units served a search warrant on a home in the 2100 block of Woodward Drive in the Conway area.
Officers seized several items including 21 grams of heroin, 45.6 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen handgun and more than $1,100 in cash.
The following suspects were arrested and charged in the case:
Orlando Z. Barbour Jr.
- Trafficking Heroin 4 grams but less than 14 g- 1st Offense
- Possession of Cocaine- 1st Offense
- Possession of less than 1g of crack base- 1st Offense
- Possession of stolen firearm
Christopher A. Brantley
- MDP, Narcotic drug in Sch. I and Sched II- 1st offense
- Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g- 1st offense
- Trafficking cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g- 1st offense
- Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
- Possession of stolen firearm
Jimmy L. Calloway Jr.
- Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g- 1st offense
- Trafficking cocaine base 10 g or more but less than 28 g- 1st offense
- Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
- Possession of sch. I-V- 1st offense
- Possession of stolen firearm
Thomas Cox Jr.
- Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g- 1st offense
- Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
- Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base- 1st offense
- Possession of stolen firearm
Deonta D. Gore
- Trafficking Heroin 14g or more, but less than 28g
- Tafficking in cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g- 1st offense
- Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
- Possession of stolen firearm
Tyrek J. Hardy
- Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g- 1st offense
- Trafficking cocaine base-10g or more, but less than 28g- 1st offense
- Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
- Possession of stolen firearm
Jaylen K. Johnson
- Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense
- Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base- 1st offense
- Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
- Possession of stolen firearm
Jahriem Y. Smith
- Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g- 1st offense
- Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base- 1st offense
- Possession of cocaine- 1st offense
- Possession of stolen firearm
