Georgetown police look for woman wanted for homicide by child abuse

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for homicide by child abuse.
According to a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s website, 29-year-old Stephanie Marie Healy is wanted in connection with an incident that happened on Dec. 29, 2018.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding Healy’s whereabouts is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300, the tip line at (843) 545-4400 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.