First CBD guidelines released by the Arthritis Foundation

“It’s really encouraging that the Arthritis Foundation is actually listening to their members and what their members are saying, even though that research wouldn’t be classified as research, it would be classified as anecdotal. But when you have thousands of people saying that this is helping them, it’s really encouraging now that they’re setting out guidelines before the science is there to say, hey, we can do this. So I’m excited about this new era that we’re living in,” said Ralph.