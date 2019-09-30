FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably hot weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably hot weather will continue through this week before a cold front finally brings some relief by the weekend.
This weekend’s summer heat is officially in the record books in the Pee Dee. Florence’s previous high temperature record for Sunday was 91° in 2005, but that was shattered as the temperature climbed to 95°. The latest trends still have summer staying put through most of the week, but signs of relief arrive by the weekend.
Today will not be quite as hot as Sunday as winds turn more to the northeast and allow slightly cooler weather to move in. Still, temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the middle 80s at the beach and 90 across the Pee Dee.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies with readings dropping into the upper 60s to near 70.
More unseasonably hot weather will continue through the week. The hottest weather arrives on Thursday when another round of record heat will be possible as temperatures climb well into the 90s inland and to near 90 at the beach.
A cold front will drop through the area late Friday and Friday night and finally bring a break from the endless summer weather. By Saturday and Sunday, afternoon temperatures will drop into the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight readings will drop into the 50s and 60s along with much lower humidity.
