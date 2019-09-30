FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weather makes an appearance soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The hot weather continues this week but some relief is in sight!
We’ll start Tuesday morning off in the upper 60s, a bit cooler than what we saw over the weekend. Afternoon highs top out in the 80s with the heat index again climbing into the lower 90s.
The heat will build through mid-week as the heat index approaches 100° by Thursday afternoon. Mornings remain warm and muggy as we start off the day in the 70s.
A cold front is set to arrive on Friday, ushering in a brief break from the summer-like heat. Temperatures this weekend only top out in the middle 70s with a big drop in the mugginess. Thanks to the drier air in place, we’ll expect some cooler mornings as well. We’ll start Saturday and Sunday morning in the 60s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.