Convicted murderer escapes Arkansas prison

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police and local authorities are searching for an escaped murderer originally from Leachville.
Just before 7 a.m. Monday, the Arkansas Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Calvin Adams had escaped the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Prison guards discovered Adams missing during the 4:30 a.m. role count.
Within minutes, K9 teams began scouring the area.
Adams is described as being 5′7″, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately.
In 1994, Adams kidnapped Richard Austin and his pregnant wife, Cassandra, from their Leachville home in an effort to rob the Leachville State Bank where Austin worked as the vice president.
After learning that Austin did not have access to the bank vault, Calvin took the couple to a remote levee and shot them.
Investigators say he returned the couple’s car back to their home and set it on fire to cover up the crime.
Richard Austin, who suffered three gunshot wounds, died at the scene.
Cassandra Austin suffered a gunshot wound to her chest and a fractured skull. Despite her injuries, she managed to walk nearly a mile to a farmhouse to get help.
The following day, after local law enforcement and FBI agents searched the area for clues, police arrested him on suspicion of kidnapping, arson, attempted murder, and capital murder.
In 1995, a Greene County jury convicted Adams of capital murder and sentenced him to life without parole.
This is not the first time he has escaped Arkansas custody. In 2009, he and Jeffrey Grinder escaped the Cummins Unit wearing prison guard uniforms.
He was later sentenced to 6 additional years in prison for that escape.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.