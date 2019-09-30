Bennettsville man accused of setting three fires with flare gun, faces arson charges

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Bennettsville man is facing charges after allegedly setting three fires in Marlboro County with a flare gun.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Forestry Commission, 40-year-old James Smith was arrested Sept. 23 on three counts of arson.
Smith is accused of starting the fires with the flare gun on three separate properties – a lawn, a woodlands cutover and an agricultural fired – on Dundee Drive in Bennettsville on Sept. 21, according to investigators.
All three fires were contained at less than half an acre each, the release stated.
Three witnesses told investigators they saw Smith shooting the flare gun to ignite the fires.
Authorities recovered flares at the scene, according to the press release. After further questioning, Smith gave consent to search his residence and officers reportedly found a flare gun that shot the same type of flares found at the scene.
Smith was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on Sept. 23 and is awaiting trial on the charges. If convicted, he faces a fine of not more than $5,000 or a prison sentence of not more than five years, the release stated.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.