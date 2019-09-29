South Carolinians are confused, sharing mostly negative sentiments on whistleblower story

“It’s definitely hard to follow because everyone is just kinda shouting their opinion at you and you don’t know what’s true and what’s a distortion of fact,” said Democrat Keeler Fina. A view shared by her Republican coworker Spencer Hower, but despite some confusion, Hower was still open to calling the whistleblower complaint a witch hunt against the President. A phrase Trump has used many times online to describe the recent whistleblower complaints and previously used to describe the Mueller report.