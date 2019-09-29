Shooting in Clio injures two, deputies say suspect in custody

CLIO, SC (WMBF) - Deputies say a suspect is in custody Sunday after a shooting left two injured.
According to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Malrboro County Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot on Norton Circle in the Clio section of Marlboro County. Lt. Murphy says a suspect is in custody and more information about the incident will be released within the hour.
The scene is currently secured by law enforcement and SLED crime scene investigators are en route, officials say.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.