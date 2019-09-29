Police arrest man accused of killing wife in domestic shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have arrested the man accused of killing his wife in a domestic shooting in North Charleston.
North Charleston Police Department announced Clare was arrested in Fort Lauderdale Sunday morning by Fort Lauderdale Police.
Clare was identified as the suspect in the murder of his 37-year-old wife Ebony Clare of North Charleston who died at 2:48 a.m. at MUSC from a gunshot wound.
The investigation began on Thursday at 9:03 p.m. when police officers responded to the 4300 block of Whitney Drive for a possible shooting.
911 operators told responding officers that someone called and said they had been shot, and the suspect was still possibly on the scene.
When an officer arrived on scene, he found the victim lying on the ground on the driveway.
The officer administered first aid as other officers conducted a sweep of the home, then advised that the house was clear. Charleston County EMS then arrived on scene and transported the victim to MUSC where she later died.
A witness said they heard a few "loud pops" and saw someone leave the area.
Another person said they heard numerous “pops” as well and made contact with the victim’s sister.
Clare is being held in Broward County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing this week. It is unclear at this time when Clare will be extradited to Charleston, or when his bond hearing will be held.
