One dead, one injured, one in custody after shooting in Marlboro County

CLIO, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead, one person is injured and one person is in custody after a shooting in Marlboro County Sunday evening.
According to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Malrboro County Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot on Norton Circle in the Clio section of Marlboro County. One person died as a result of that shooting. The other person is in critical condition, according to Murphy.
Murphy says Clarence Kendall Cook, Jr., 39, was arrested as a result of the incident.
Cook is being charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.
Cook will be arraigned at the Marlboro County Magistrate Court Monday.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.
