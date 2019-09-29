Neighborhoods voicing concerns over flooding impacts from rapid housing growth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Homeowners in Brighton Woods said construction of another community nearby is increasing flooding problems in their neighborhood.
Kevin Mourato bought a house three years ago in the neighborhood off of Highway 707. At the time, his backyard backed up to woods. Today, there are piles of dirt and construction.
Behind Kevin’s house, D. R. Horton is building a neighborhood called The Farm at Timberlake.
The view isn’t so much the problem as is the effect it has on his yard and his neighborhood.
“This will look like a big river when it rains,” he said pointing to the open ditch behind his house.
He said when he moved in the ditch was ‘bone dry.’ Now, water drains into it from across the construction site and rises when it rains.
“I mean we can get a normal rain in Myrtle Beach and this thing will raise two or three feet. On a heavy rain without a storm we’ve had it raised several feet,” Mourato explained.
He said the water washed away most of his yard.
“We weren’t able to utilize the back of our yard for three years. The last four months ago they came and installed this and we’re actually able to come back here now but we couldn’t let the children back here and we had to worry about neighborhood kids coming back here it was pretty dangerous,” he said.
Mourato explained the county came out and replaced sod in his yard just months ago.
But, it’s not just his yard that is impacted. He explained the ditch and the water into it is connected to the other neighborhood ponds, so when it overflows, the water goes out onto the street.
“Once we are pushing that water into there, now our water gets pushed out into the streets and we can’t get out,” he said.
Tony Calogero moved into the new development, the Farm at Timberlake weeks ago. His house is across the ditch from Mourato’s.
Calogero said he had no idea of flooding problems before he moved in.
“We were never told and once Dorian hit I went over there to look around just to see what was going on…the water kept rising and rising and rising,” he said.
Calogero said he’s fearful of what would have happened if Hurricane Dorian brought more rain that it did. He said he called D.R. Horton during the storm and was told an engineer would be sent out but he’s unsure if one ever came.
“If I was aware that there was a pond there where the water was going to empty out into and overflow I would have never bought here, never,” Calogero said.
Meanwhile, Mourato has been fighting the issue for years.
While a pipe behind his yard has been moved back and sod replaced, he said more still needs to be addressed.
“I should be able to protect my family and children from anything, you know what I mean? And I’m being told this is what I have to live with,” He said. “I have three young children and this is what they have to play in.”
He said he would like to see the issue get pipe off or fenced off and a retention wall be built.
“Every year it’s getting worse and worse. The more they take out the more water we push in,” Mourato said. ""They’re trying to protect their homeowners, we’re trying to protect our property."
County Councilman Gary Loftus said he was aware of the ditch and the developer was suppose to do something a few months ago. Loftus said he would follow up with D.R. Horton but that’s all he can do.
WMBF reached out to D.R. Horton but did not hear back.
