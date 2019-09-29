MBPD: Suspect steals over $500 in change from BATB fish feeders

MBPD: Suspect steals over $500 in change from BATB fish feeders
Police say a suspect targeted a popular Myrtle Beach entertainment venue overnight Saturday, getting away some extra laundry money.
By WMBF News Staff | September 29, 2019 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 11:14 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police say a suspect targeted a popular Myrtle Beach entertainment venue overnight Saturday, getting away some extra laundry money.

Law enforcement was called to Wonderworks around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a larceny, according to a police report. Witnesses on scene say a suspect broke into a nearby fish feeder, stealing close to $500 in change.

Witnesses told police they had video of the incident and say the suspect works as a painter for a nearby maintenance company. Police say the video will be available Monday, September 30.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.