MBPD: Suspect steals over $500 in change from BATB fish feeders

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police say a suspect targeted a popular Myrtle Beach entertainment venue overnight Saturday, getting away some extra laundry money.
Law enforcement was called to Wonderworks around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a larceny, according to a police report. Witnesses on scene say a suspect broke into a nearby fish feeder, stealing close to $500 in change.
Witnesses told police they had video of the incident and say the suspect works as a painter for a nearby maintenance company. Police say the video will be available Monday, September 30.
