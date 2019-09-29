First Alert: Record heat today, slightly cooler air at times this week

As we head throughout the day, the heat and humidity will be noticeable, especially in the afternoon. There is some good news to the forecast. A weak backdoor cold front will slide through the region later this evening and into Monday. In return, we will see our temperature drop slightly for both Monday and Tuesday. This will keep our heat index values lower than the past couple of days. If you are looking to get outside and enjoy the weather, it looks to be okay on these days. It’ll still be warm but not as steamy as what it has been.