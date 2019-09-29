First Alert: Record heat today, slightly cooler air at times this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the headline to the forecast might seem incorrect, it’s not! We are expected to break a Florence record today for the high temperature in the Pee Dee. The previous record dates back to 2005 with a high temperature of 91°. Highs today in Florence will climb into the low-mid 90s with most locations in the Pee Dee hitting 93-94°. Here in the Grand Strand, we will fall short of a record today with our highs only hitting the upper 80s.
As we head throughout the day, the heat and humidity will be noticeable, especially in the afternoon. There is some good news to the forecast. A weak backdoor cold front will slide through the region later this evening and into Monday. In return, we will see our temperature drop slightly for both Monday and Tuesday. This will keep our heat index values lower than the past couple of days. If you are looking to get outside and enjoy the weather, it looks to be okay on these days. It’ll still be warm but not as steamy as what it has been.
The heat and humidity will start to build back in by the middle of the week. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and the lower 90s for the Pee Dee. The heat index will become more relevant and the mugginess will be felt. By Friday, highs will be in the upper 80s for the beaches and the low-mid 90s for the Pee Dee.
A second cold front does look to arrive sometime late next week. It’s unclear how strong the cold front will actually be at this point. Sometimes, the models exaggerate the power of the cold air when we are five-six days out. For now, temperatures look to drop down into the upper 70s for highs on the Grand Strand by next weekend and the lower 80s for the Pee Dee. If the colder air trend continues, you will see these high temperatures continue to drop. This is something we will watch closely.
