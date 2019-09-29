Chants Come Up Short at App State in Sun Belt Opener

App State retook the lead less than two minutes later, as Thomas connected on a 55-yard pass to Thomas Hennigan down the right sideline to set up a one-yard touchdown plunge by Williams four plays into the drive to put the score at 28-21 in favor of the Mountaineers with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter. A fumble by the Chanticleers on the ensuing kickoff backed the visitors back to their own three-yard line to start their next drive.