19-year-old dies following overnight shooting at Lumberton party

LUMBERTON, SC (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are sill investigating Saturday after a party in Lumberton turned deadly overnight.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says deputies responded to the Saddletree Community Center in Lumberton in reference to a subject shot. Once on the scene deputies reporting finding 19-year-old Marvin Strickland of Maxton suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilkins announced Saturday evening that Strickland passed away from his injuries.
Deputies believe the shooting was the result of a fight that broke out between two groups who were attending a party at the location.'
Sheriff Wilkins and investigators say they plan pursue criminal charges against anyone involved in altercations that led to Strickland’s injuries.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions are investigation the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
