White ribbons, bows on mailboxes line the route of murdered SC mail carrier

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of residents in Andrews have placed white bows on their mailboxes in memory of Irene Pressley, their mail carrier who was shot and killed earlier this week.
The 64-year-old was gunned down while delivering mail on Morrisville Road in Williamsburg County. Investigators announced Friday morning they have compiled a task force of more than 70 who have been brought in to investigate.
Deputies are working around the clock to find who did this and why, questions that still remain in the community which is still coping with the loss.
The bows are helping them do that, and they were an idea of Kim Grant, who lives on Pressley’s route.
“It’s very hurtful, very emotional. Words cannot express the feelings right now,"Grant said. "But, as each day goes by, we just pray to God that it’ll get better.”
Pressley was killed on Monday, and since then, dozens have put the bows on their mailboxes.
“The bows are to show our love and our respect,” Grant said. “And, just to let the family know we really love them and care, and we’re praying for them.”
Extra bows have been brought to the local post office for those interested in putting one on their mailbox.
Pressley’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Andrews. She worked with the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 22 years.
As for the massive investigation, anyone who may have been in the Morrisville area at the time of the shooting or who may have seen anything that could be related to the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service 1-877-876-2455.
