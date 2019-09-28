Tractor-trailer driver dies in fiery crash on I-95 in Florence County, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a tractor-trailer crash Friday night.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says the victim’s name is Curtis Duncan, 69, from Charleston.
Duncan died in the crash Friday night on I-95 in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell said the tractor-trailer was traveling in the southbound lanes near mile marker 155 when the driver ran off the road to the right, corrected and then ran off the road to the left. Tidwell said the big rig hit a tree and caught on fire.
The driver died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
