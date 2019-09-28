Sheriff: Arrest made in murder of a Williamsburg Co. postal worker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Williamsburg County postal worker.
Trevor Seward, 22, has been arrested on a state murder charge in connection to Irene Pressley’s murder, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.
Pressley, 64, died Monday in the Morrisonville Road area after being shot while delivering the mail, deputies say. She worked with the U.S. Postal Service for almost 22 years.
United States Postal Inspection Service spokesperson Jessica Adams said earlier this week that if the person responsible for Pressley’s death is caught and convicted, they could face a federal death penalty.
Since the shooting, residents of Williamsburg County placed white bows on their mailboxes in memory of Pressley.
Pressley was laid to rest at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John AME Church in Andrews.
