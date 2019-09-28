Police: Man hit woman with gun several times before stealing purse

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of a holding a woman at gunpoint and hitting her during a robbery.
Jamale Harrison Graham was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The charges stem from an incident on Tuesday in the 500 block of South Irby Street.
The victim told officers that Graham showed a gun and then demanded that she give him her purse. She said that he hit her with the gun several times during an altercation.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Graham is currently in the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.
