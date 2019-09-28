Parents voice concerns after Florence school board member arrest

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Some parents in Florence are concerned after a school board member was arrested on charges of embezzlement and misconduct.
Authorities said they were asked by the school district to look into the past spending practices of school board members.
Florence One School District board member Edward McIver was arrested for allegedly using $732 dollars of school district funds for his personal use.
“I was of course surprised by that,” said Jim Gray, who has three children in Florence One schools. “We as parents and people in this district need to have a level of trust in our elected officials.”
“It may not have seemed like a lot to a lot of people, but our students could have used that money,” Elizabeth Vaughn said.
At a May school board meeting, McIver requested the FBI and Attorney General’s Office look into the district’s use of public funds, which some parents believe is ironic given his charges.
“I was shocked... from a man who demanded there was so much corruption within Florence District One,” Vaughn said.
However, Vaughn and Gray said they’re more so confused about McIver allegedly no longer living in Florence.
McIver listed his home address as 706 Carver Street in Florence on his filing for the District Three seat last year. But, the sheriff’s office said that home is vacant.
After several unsuccessful attempts to contact him, authorities found out McIver lives at 102 Kenton Place in Goose Creek, which is in Berkeley County where they arrested him Thursday morning.
“I know as a parent every school year I have to fill out tons of paperwork and show multiple proofs of residency,” Gray said. “If someone is allowed to live in Goose Creek and still serve in a representative capacity in this district then those things may need to be changed.”
We reached out to McIver, but was unable to get a comment.
The next school board meeting is October 10.
