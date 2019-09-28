Massive corn maze at S.C. farm dedicated to local ‘superheroes’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One of Chesterfield County’s fall staples is about to open for the season, and this year the massive 25-acre corn field at McLeod Farms is paying tribute to local superheroes.
“I do feel like my staff are superheroes, so it just gave me goosebumps to hear somebody else say it too,” said Sarah Roland, the nursing director at McLeod Children’s Hospital.
But McLeod Farms in McBee didn’t just say it, they spelled out their appreciation for McLeod Children’s Hospital and its staff over 25 acres of corn. The name of the hospital is visible from the sky, as well as different superheroes in action.
“They just care, not only for the children, but as a mom I know it also takes a lot of family support and to feel that at that hospital is truly a wonderful thing,” said Rachel McCormick with McLeod Farms.
McCormick is the daughter of Kemp McLeod, the 4th generation owner of the popular farm.
To show their appreciation, the McLeod family brought hospital staff to the farm and then brought in a helicopter so they could see their thanks from the sky.
“It looks identical to the typesetting - that’s just so cool that you can do something like that,” said Roland. “I am amazed!”
The hospital was also stunned to learn the farm is donating half of all maze proceeds this year right back to the kids.
“Fifty percent of all of your proceeds is amazing-- it’s almost unheard of,” said Roland. “So we are so thankful for that and all that they do for us.”
So how did McLeod Farms make the massive maze happen?
“Usually corn is obviously planted into rows however at the corn maze we can’t plan it in a row because people will cut through, so we cross plant this corn so there’s twice as much out here as what would usually be,” said McCormick. “When it’s very, very short we hire someone to come in, and they have a map of what we want it to look like… they take a tractor out here and literally mow the corn that we don’t want.”
McCormick adds to get the corn stalks to the best height, they have to plant the corn in late June or early July.
“I say usually when you’re thinking about July 4, we’re thinking about the fall,” laughed McCormick.
And despite what the temperatures may say, fall is now here and McLeod Farms is hoping the community will come out to celebrate that and the children’s hospital.
“We had 6,000 [people] last year, and I think our goal for this year is going to be 10 to 12,000, fingers crossed,” added McCormick.
The maze opens this Saturday, September 30, and will be open Thursdays, Fridays and weekends through Sunday, November 3. The farm says ticket prices have gone up a dollar this year and new this year- children 4 and up will be the same price as adults.
McCormick said the change came in light of donating such a large portion of the ticket.
