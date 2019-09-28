Georgetown deputies searching for duo accused of overnight marina robbery

INFORMATION SOUGHT IN GEORGETOWN LANDING MARINA BREAK-IN, THEFTS Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a break-in at Georgetown Landing Marina on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Deputies were called to 432 Marina Drive for a larceny that occurred between 1:48 and 2:44 a.m. Tools were reported taken from the marina dock, and fishing equipment was taken from a boat. Anyone with information about the suspects in the accompanying video should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102. *** �� Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.