Georgetown deputies searching for duo accused of overnight marina robbery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help searching for a pair of suspects up to no good.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office posted video to Facebook Saturday of an alleged pair of thieves stealing fishing equipment off the Georgetown Landing Marina late Friday night.
Tools were reported taken from the marina dock, and fishing equipment was taken from a boat.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
