Georgetown deputies searching for duo accused of overnight marina robbery
By WMBF News Staff | September 28, 2019 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 11:33 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help searching for a pair of suspects up to no good.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office posted video to Facebook Saturday of an alleged pair of thieves stealing fishing equipment off the Georgetown Landing Marina late Friday night.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE SUSPECTS?

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in a break-in at Georgetown Landing Marina on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Deputies were called to 432 Marina Drive for a larceny that occurred between 1:48 and 2:44 a.m. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word "GCSOTIP" followed by your message.

Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 28, 2019

Tools were reported taken from the marina dock, and fishing equipment was taken from a boat.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

