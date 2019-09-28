Gamecocks take on Kentucky under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With a 1-3 record heading into Saturday, Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks aren't where they hoped to be in the standings this season.
However, the Gamecocks are hoping to change all that this weekend with Kentucky paying a visit to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first night game of the season at the venue.
"There's nothing like a night game at Williams-Brice,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “I know our players are excited about it. You can feel a buzz in the building this morning about coming back home in front of our fans and I know that it'll be a great environment for our football team.”
South Carolina is looking to get back in the win column and snap a 5-game losing streak to the Wildcats on Saturday. Needless to say, a win would give the team some confidence and buoy the Gamecocks’ hopes of bowl eligibility.
“It’s become a big game,” Gamecocks offensive lineman Donnell Stanley said. “They’ve had our number in past years, but we’re moving on. It’s a new year for us and a new year for them.“
Kentucky is also looking to move on following last week. The Wildcats dropped their previous contest 28-13 at Mississippi State giving them two straight losses. However, even with the previous success Kentucky has had over South Carolina in recent years, they’re not overlooking the Gamecocks.
“I'm sure they are a lot like us in that they went on the road last week,” said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, “and didn't play their best. I'm sure they are anxious to get back home and play a good game and get back to doing all the good things they did. I guarantee you. They're the best 1-3 team in the country no doubt about that. They're a talented group. They've got very good players.”
The Kentucky offense will be led this weekend by Sawyer Smith. The junior quarterback will start in place of junior Terry Wilson, who was sidelined for the season with a knee injury. Smith has completed just over 50 percent of his passes in three games for 575 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. In the Wildcats’ running game, junior Asim Rose and redshirt freshman Kavosiey Smoke lead the way. Combined, the two tailbacks have scored five touchdowns. In the passing game, Smith will look for Lynn Bowden, Jr. to help the team score points as well. The junior wide receiver has 27 catches for 330 yards. However, Kentucky’s offense has no problems staying on the field. The Wildcats have converted 40 percent on third down making things harder for opposing defenses.
“Well, you know, third down is gonna be critical in this game,” Muschamp explained. “You know, sometimes, you know, third down can in some instances can be a little misleading, but when you play a team like Kentucky, you've gotta get off the field on third down because they're gonna, you know, they're a team that's totally content running the ball 40 plus times in the game, and so, you gotta understand that mindset and mentality, and there's gonna be some third and threes, some third and twos, some third and fours, and you've gotta win on those situations because that's where they keep the drives alive, and they keep expending the time, and that's somewhat of their makeup and what they wanna do offensively so you gotta get off the field on the third down.”
Defensively, Kentucky allows just over 24 points and 398 yards per game. The team is led by sophomore linebacker DeAndre Square, who leads the team with and is tied for third among SEC defenders with 31 tackles. As a team, Kentucky’s defense is third in the SEC in interceptions and tied for first with three fumble recoveries. If the Gamecocks are going to take down the Wildcats, they’ll have to keep this defensive unit at bay.
South Carolina hosts Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.