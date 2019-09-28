Coroner called to crash scene on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner confirmed he has been called to a crash on I-95.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the wreck happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 155.
A picture from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office shows that the crash involves an Aramark truck.
It’s not clear how many other vehicles are involved in the wreck or how it happened.
