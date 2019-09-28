Conway police following ‘credible leads’ in shooting investigation

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department said its actively investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Officers were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to Beaty Street and Racepath Avenue where they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Conway City councilman William Goldfinch lives one block away and said he heard the shots fired.
“I heard gunshots, loud, no doubt about it,” Goldfinch said.
He said his family was getting ready for bed when they heard about six to eight gunshots.
Goldfinch said the city of Conway and Conway Police Department are doing all they can to make sure the city is safe.
“We have to be cognizant of the fact that there are folks out there that want to harm other people and we have to keep a watchful eye,” he said.
Goldfinch said the city of Myrtle Beach has cameras on a number of streets to solve crimes and it’s something that’s inspired them.
“That’s something the city of Conway has initiated,” he said.
But Goldfinch isn’t the only one working to improve the community.
A Father’s Place in Conway is one of many in the community working to improve all walks of life, their focus in on improving father’s for families but it’s more than that.
“Certainly there are challenges but there are also great things going on,” CEO of A Father’s Place Wallace Evans Jr. said. “Providing additional opportunities for the community.”
If you have any information about this crime, Conway Police ask you to call them at 843-248-1790.
