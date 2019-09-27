Woman booked in jail, to be charged in high-speed chase down Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman who authorities said led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Horry County last Saturday has been released from the hospital and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins confirms that 49-year-old Claudine Danieleski, of Little River, was incarcerated Friday.
Online jail records state Danieleski was booked shortly before 12:30 p.m. No charges were listed.
Collins said warrants were in the process of being served around 2 p.m.
On Sept. 21, SCHP troopers got a call around 3 p.m. in regards to a reckless driver in a neighborhood off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Collins previously said when a trooper saw the vehicle, the driver fled.
The vehicle ended up on Highway 31, and it started driving the wrong way, according to Collins.
Troopers eventually lost sight of the vehicle after it exited from Highway 31.
According to Collins, Horry County police ended up seeing the vehicle a short time later, and the driver crashed the car in front of Pirates Voyage.
