’Where do I live?’ Horry-Georgetown County line causes confusion

“The line that the counties have always observed is this teal line that runs south and so that’s what Georgetown and Horry counties always thought was the county line. What state law actually says is that the red line is the actual county line. So you have a lot of people who for decades assumed they were in Horry County, the counties assumed they were in Horry COunty but they were actually in Georgetown County," explained South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry.