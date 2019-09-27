Search for suspect underway after victim shot multiple time in Conway, police say

By Kristin Nelson | September 26, 2019 at 9:40 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 10:29 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are searching for a gunman after they said someone was shot multiple times.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to the corner of Beaty Street and Racepath Avenue.

Police said the suspect fled on foot.

June Wood, a spokesperson for the city of Conway, said a code red is about to be issued for the area. A code red updates any residents that live in the area to be on alert about a suspect in the area.

Wood said the victim of the shooting is responsive.

