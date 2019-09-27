Restaurant Scorecard: Moldy cheese found; employee didn’t wash hands after handling raw eggs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Denny’s at 1200 U.S. 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Inspectors found mold on the Parmesan cheese and pancakes being made on the flat-top with grease dripping onto them from the hood vent system.
The backdoor sweep was found in poor repair and daylight was showing through the bottom of the door. Live roaches were also found in the restaurant, inspectors said.
Inspectors found opened boxes of food inside the walk-in freezer that were exposed to splash and ice build-up.
Additionally, inspectors found build-up on equipment throughout the cookline. Ice build-up was found inside the walk-in freezer, while floors throughout the eatery had pooled water and grease build-up.
Inspectors gave Denny’s a 78 out of 100.
Next up is Bob Evans Restaurant at 175 Brookton Circle in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors say an employee did not wash their hands after handling raw eggs.
They also said an employee was cracking shelled eggs with gloves, then working on other tasks without changing those gloves.
Health crews found improper date markings with ready-to-eat foods, noting the food should be discarded if the time exceeds seven days.
Soups thawing under refrigeration were also found. Inspectors gave Bob Evans Restaurant an 81 out of 100.
One perfect score this week. That 100 goes to Hot Stacks at 87 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.