Report: Deputies confronted man with gun before deadly officer-involved shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is shedding light on what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Darlington County.
The report shows that deputies were called to the 3300 block of West Bobo Newsom Highway in the Hartsville area for a man walking with a gun.
Deputies found the man, identified as 64-year-old Daryl Strickland, walking on New Market Road with a gun in his hand.
The deputies told Strickland to drop his gun, but he ignored them, according to the police report.
“The suspect continued to walking (sic), the suspect then turned towards deputies. The suspect then state something, to which this deputy did not understand,” the police report states.
The report goes on to say that the suspect turned, shots were fired by the deputy and Strickland fell to the ground.
The State Law Enforcement Division has taken over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The Darlington County sheriff has ensured the deputy will receiving counseling.
The incident was the 34th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019.
