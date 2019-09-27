Preparations underway for major beach renourishment project in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – There are signs that Pawleys Island’s beach renourishment project is set to begin soon.
Pawleys Island Police Department posted pictures of a tugboat maneuver a massive pipe in the south end to prepare for the beach renourishment project.
It will bring more than 1.1 million cubic yards of sand to the narrow barrier island. In some places, it’s no more than 150 to 200 feet wide, and the storms over the last few years have played a major role in the width of the island becoming less and less.
The cost of the project is $14.8 million and the town his borrowing $2.8 million, which will be paid over the next 15 years.
Town leaders hope to start the project on October 1. The project will start in the south end and crews will work their way up past the Pawleys Island Pier.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.