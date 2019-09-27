Police vow to protect UofSC football fans from parking scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After news of a parking scam surfaced during the South Carolina game against Alabama, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has pledged to protect fans from future scams.
Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies will partner with the university and patrol all parking lots outside Williams Brice Stadium to ensure parking attendants and lots are legitimate.
Fans reported their cars towed after they parked in a lot and paid $20 to an attendant who disappeared after the UofSC-Alabama game. RCSD said it is investigating that incident.
Deputies will work with UofSC for the remainder of college football season, RCSD said.
