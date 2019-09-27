Lamar running back recognized as Week 5’s Primetime Performer

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - After over 700 votes cast, the Week 5 810 Billiards and Bowling Primetime Performer is Lamar running back JaiQuell James.
James was a workhorse for the Silver Foxes in their 52-27 win over Cheraw. He racked up 151 yards on 18 carries, and scored three times last Friday.
The Pee Dee star beat out Myrtle Beach wideout Darius Hough and the two-headed St. James tandem of Deondray Stanfield and Malachi Butler to earn the Week 5 honor.
Primetime Performer nominees are announced each Sunday on WMBF News at 6 p.m. The poll is open from Sunday to Thursday at 5 p.m.
