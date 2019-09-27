Jury indicts 21 new people in conspiracies to smuggle contraband into SC prisons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state grand jury has issued an indictment against new 21 people in connection to a case dubbed “Cash Cow” which involved conspiracies to smuggle large amounts of contraband into South Carolina prisons.
Investigators say the contraband included pounds of loose cigarette tobacco, cell phones and cell phone accessories, marijuana, alcoholic beverages, and Synthetic Cannabinoid, also known as “K2”, “Deuce” or “Spice”.
According to a report, other drugs, such as methamphetamine, suboxone, cocaine, and crack cocaine were also trafficked within the walls of the state prisons.
The indictments allege that the conspiracies were run by inmate leaders who “essentially employ[ed] people both inside and outside the prisons to assist in obtaining and distributing the contraband.”
“Friends, wives, girlfriends, relatives, former inmates, and others”, including staff, were all involved in the smuggling operations, according to the charges.
A report states the indictments contend that “[t]he contraband trade in the prisons drives not only a lucrative black market but also contributes to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence among the competing factions within the prison walls.”
Authorities say there were four methods used by participants to get contraband into the prison which were throwovers, smuggling through prison dairy facilities at Wateree Correctional Institution in Sumter County, smuggling through bread runs to a bakery in Columbia, and smuggling through use of the State House inmate work crews.
The indictments contend that “SCDC’s food distribution network was used against itself to facilitate the contraband trade.”
“Unsealed today were five superseding indictments and one new indictment that, when combined with the original charges from November 2018 and June 2019, collectively contain 118 counts, consisting of 200 charges against 38 defendants,” authorities said."When combined with the conspiracy and misconduct charges issued against two former SCDC corrections officers in June of 2019, there are 21 new defendants added in the case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding contraband in SCDC should contact SLED or the Attorney General’s Office."
The Attorney General’s Office said the following people have been arrested so far in the case.
(1) Coley Alonzo Adams (a/k/a “Mane”)
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy (2 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years & $25,000
iii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (2 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iv. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
v. Distribution of Controlled Substance within Proximity of School: 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000
vi. Trespass or Loitering on or Refusal to Leave State Correction Properties: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
b. 2018-GS-47-59 (Laurens County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000 (new charge against this defendant)
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000 (new charge against this defendant)
c. 2018-GS-47-60 (Greenwood County)
i. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin: 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000
iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack): 0-15 years and/or $25,000
iv. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of a Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
v. Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun: 0-1 year and/or $0-$1,000
(2) Stevenson Lamont Bailey
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(3) Alexanderia L. Blair
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more: 25 years and $100,000
iii. Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds: 1-10 years and $10,000
(4) Janitia Desiarie Bowers (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
ii. Criminal Conspiracy (2 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(5) Keith Everett Brown (Current SCDC Inmate)
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iii. Possessing Tools or Weapons for Escape: 1-15 years
(6) India Cierra Bryant (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-59 (Laurens County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
(7) Carmen Amelia Carpenter (NEW Defendant from June 2019 and September 2019 – Former SCDC Lt.)
a. 2019-GS-47-24 (Clarendon County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000 (original charge from June 2019)
ii. Common Law Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years and a fine in the discretion of the court (original charge from June 2019)
iii. Receiving Anything of Value to Influence Action of Public Employee Ethics Code Violation: 0-10 years, $0-$10,000, and permanently disqualified from being a public official or a public member
(8) Kenneth Edward Clark (a/k/a “Ratchet”) (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams (2 counts): 7-25 years and $50,000
ii. Criminal Conspiracy (2 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
iii. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
iv. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (4 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
v. Distribution of Cocaine Base (Crack): 0-15 years and/or $25,000
vi. Trafficking Cocaine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
(9) Randy Cornelio (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-57 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
iii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
(10) Alan Michael Cowell (a/k/a “Alleyboi”) (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-59 (Laurens County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
b. 2019-GS-47-37 (Marlboro County)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Distribution of Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
iii. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(11) Marcus Anthony Deshner (Former SCDC Staffer)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(12) Linwood Leroy Eason, Jr. (a/k/a “LJ”)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(13) Jimmy Darrell Gagum, Jr. (a/k/a “Slim G”) (NEW Defendant – Current SCDC Inmate)
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
iii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (3 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iv. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
v. Trafficking Cocaine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
b. 2019-GS-47-24 (Clarendon County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
iii. Distribution of Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
iv. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
(14) Tangeline Monique Graham (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Perjury: 0-5 years and/or a fine in the discretion of the court
(15) Felicia E. Hardie (a/k/a “Lele”) (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
b. 2018-GS-47-57 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
(16) Ladelia Jenkins (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(17) Joshua George John (a/k/a “JJ”)
a. 2018-GS-47-59 (Laurens County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
iii. Trafficking Cocaine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
iv. Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
v. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
vi. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
vii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000 (new charge against this defendant)
viii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000 (new charge against this defendant)
(18) Ronnie Jones, Jr. (a/k/a “Bo Cat”) (NEW Defendant – Current SCDC Inmate)
a. 2018-GS-47-57 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
b. 2019-GS-47-24 (Clarendon County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
(19) Ricardo Labruce Joseph (NEW Defendant – Current SCDC Inmate)
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
ii. Criminal Conspiracy (2 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(20) Travis Mandell Kemp (a/k/a “TK) (a/k/a “Forty”)
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years & $25,000
iii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iv. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
v. Distribution of Controlled Substance within Proximity of School: 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000
vi. Trespass or Loitering on or Refusal to Leave State Correction Properties: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
b. 2018-GS-47-59 (Laurens County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
iii. Trafficking Cocaine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
iv. Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Substance or Controlled Substance Analogue: 0-3 years and/or $0-$3,000
v. Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
vi. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
vii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
viii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000 (new charge against this defendant)
ix. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000 (new charge against this defendant)
c. 2018-GS-47-60 (Greenwood County)
i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $25,000
ii. Trafficking Heroin, 4-14 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
iii. Possession of Cocaine Base (Crack): 0-3 years and/or $0-3,000
(21) Kimberly Sue Lancaster
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years & $25,000
iii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iv. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
b. 2018-GS-47-59 (Laurens County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000 (new charge against this defendant)
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000 (new charge against this defendant)
(22) Floria Shaunte Latoria Lee (a/k/a “Tay”)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(23) India Lecandice McCall (a/k/a “Kandy”)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more: 25 years and $100,000
iii. Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds: 1-10 years and $10,000
(24) Chesley Levon McFadden (NEW Defendant from June 2019 and September 2019 – Former SCDC Sgt.)
a. 2019-GS-47-24 (Clarendon County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000 (original charge from June 2019)
ii. Common Law Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years and a fine in the discretion of the court (original charge from June 2019)
iii. Receiving Anything of Value to Influence Action of Public Employee Ethics Code Violation: 0-10 years, $0-$10,000, and permanently disqualified from being a public official or a public member
(25) Demario Patrico Nesbit (a/k/a “Green Eyes”) (NEW Defendant – Current SCDC Inmate)
a. 2019-GS-47-24 (Clarendon County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
iii. Distribution of Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
iv. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
b. 2019-GS-47-37 (Marlboro County)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Distribution of Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
iii. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(26) Quantis Jamal Pinckney (a/k/a “QP”) (a/k/a “Reflection” – Current SCDC Inmate)
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000 (new charge against this defendant)
iii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years & $250,000
iv. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000 (new charge against this defendant)
v. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (3 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000 (new charge against this defendant)
vi. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000 (new charge against this defendant)
vii. Trafficking Cocaine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000 (new charge against this defendant)
(27) Anthony Jamur Pyatt (a/k/a “MP”)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more: 25 years and $100,000
iii. Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds: 1-10 years and $10,000
iv. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
v. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (2 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000 (new charge against this defendant)
b. 2018-GS-47-57 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment) (new indictment against this defendant)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (3 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
c. 2019-GS-47-24 (Clarendon County) (Superseding Indictment) (new indictment against this defendant)
i. Offering Anything of Value to Influence Action of Public Employee Ethics Act Violation: 0-10 years, $0-$10,000, and permanently disqualified from being a public official or a public member
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
(28) Tamela Mechelle Pyatt (a/k/a “Coco”) (a/k/a “Coke”) (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds: 1-10 years and $10,000
(29) Baraka Nabil Ramos (a/k/a “Christ”)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more: 25 years and $100,000
iii. Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds: 1-10 years and $10,000
iv. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
v. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (2 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000 (new charges against this defendant)
b. 2018-GS-47-57 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (2 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000 (new charge against this defendant)
c. 2019-GS-47-24 (Clarendon County) (Superseding Indictment) (new indictment against this defendant)
i. Offering Anything of Value to Influence Action of Public Employee Ethics Act Violation: 0-10 years, $0-$10,000, and permanently disqualified from being a public official or a public member
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
(30) Alexander Lamont Riley
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(31) Rico Lavern Ross (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-57 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
iii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
(32) Vaquita Eiana Sims
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000 (new charge against this defendant)
iii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years & $250,000
(33) Nae’Kwon O’Nore Singleton (a/k/a “Tarzan)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
b. 2018-GS-47-57 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
iii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (2 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iv. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(34) Jermaine Ashley Stewart (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more: 25 years and $100,000
iii. Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds: 1-10 years and $10,000
iv. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
v. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
(35) Jammie Everette Thompson (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
iii. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (4 counts): 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
iv. Distribution of Cocaine Base (Crack): 0-15 years and/or $25,000
v. Trafficking Cocaine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
vi. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
(36) Brittney Nicole Wilson (NEW Defendant)
a. 2018-GS-47-59 (Laurens County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
b. 2019-GS-47-37 (Marlboro County)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Distribution of Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
iii. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
(37) George Roy Wilson (a/k/a “Uneeq”) (NEW Defendant – Current SCDC Inmate)
a. 2019-GS-47-24 (Clarendon County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
ii. Distribution of Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
iii. Distribution of Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
iv. Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
v. Offering Anything of Value to Influence Action of Public Employee Ethics Act Violation: 0-10 years, $0-$10,000, and permanently disqualified from being a public official or a public member
(38) Edward Ronald Yannacey (NEW Defendant – Current SCDC Inmate)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County) (Superseding Indictment)
i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
