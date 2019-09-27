‘It is incomprehensible’: Family of inmate found unresponsive in HCSO transport van releases statement

“Although Michael struggled with mental illness, he was a generous, intelligent, caring, charming soul who loved to tease, make music, laugh, fish, and whose energy would light up faces and rooms with joy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friend. We know that Michael is at peace now and we want to prevent this from happening to other families, to have other loved ones experience this anguish,” his mother, Lisa Flaherty-Ortega, said in a statement released by the family’s attorneys at the Evans B. Moore.