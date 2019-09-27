‘It is incomprehensible’: Family of inmate found unresponsive in HCSO transport van releases statement

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of an inmate who was found unresponsive in the back of a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van, and then later died, said they want answers.
Officials said Abed “Michael” Naqshabandi was being transferred back on Saturday to J. Reuben Long Detention Center from the hospital after he was treated for a heel injury.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office said during the transport, which took 25 minutes, Naqshabandi wrapped a seatbelt around his neck and was found unresponsive when they arrived at the jail.
He was taken to the hospital where he died on Monday.
“Although Michael struggled with mental illness, he was a generous, intelligent, caring, charming soul who loved to tease, make music, laugh, fish, and whose energy would light up faces and rooms with joy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friend. We know that Michael is at peace now and we want to prevent this from happening to other families, to have other loved ones experience this anguish,” his mother, Lisa Flaherty-Ortega, said in a statement released by the family’s attorneys at the Evans B. Moore.
The family claims in the statement that they were never told about his first injury, and they were notified several hours later that he was found unresponsive in the back of the transport van.
The statement also said the entire incident was captured on the transport van’s video monitoring system, but the family has been denied access to the video.
“It is a horrible thought to consider that this young man died within feet of the people there to supervise him,” said Naqshabandi’s grandfather, Richard Flaherty.
The attorney’s office said this is the third mental health patient to die as a result of injuries sustained in a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van in the last 12 months. Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton drowned in the back of a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van after officials said deputies drove around a flood barrier and into Hurricane Florence floodwaters.
“It is incomprehensible that yet another mentally ill patient has died in the back of a Horry County Sheriff’s transport vehicle. Providing basic supervision to those under police custody is a Constitutional right, not a luxury. I trust that Horry County Sheriff’s Department can do better than this,” attorney James B. Moore III said in the statement.
The State Law Enforcement Division has begun an investigation into the Horry County Sheriff’s Office to determine if there is any criminal liability.
The family is also requesting that the South Carolina Attorney General investigates SLED’s findings due to the relationship between the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to the statement.
