Horry firefighters repair damaged wheelchair ramp after recent medical call

Horry firefighters repair damaged wheelchair ramp after recent medical call
Some Horry County firefighters recently repaired a damaged wheelchair ramp following a medical call. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | September 27, 2019 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 11:27 AM

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – A crew of Horry County firefighters grabbed their tools and went about repairing a damaged wheelchair ramp following a recent medical call.

According to a post on Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, the crew from Station 24 in Aynor recently ran a medical call at a home where daily wheelchair use damaged the ramp and its railing.

“So, our team did what caring public servants do. They went back – tools and materials in hand – and fixed the ramp, all out of the goodness of their hearts,” the post stated.

A crew from Station 24 (Aynor) recently ran a medical call at a residence where daily wheelchair use damaged a ramp and...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Friday, September 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.