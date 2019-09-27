Horry firefighters repair damaged wheelchair ramp after recent medical call

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – A crew of Horry County firefighters grabbed their tools and went about repairing a damaged wheelchair ramp following a recent medical call.
According to a post on Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, the crew from Station 24 in Aynor recently ran a medical call at a home where daily wheelchair use damaged the ramp and its railing.
“So, our team did what caring public servants do. They went back – tools and materials in hand – and fixed the ramp, all out of the goodness of their hearts,” the post stated.
