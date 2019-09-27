SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in wreck in front of St. James High School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in front of St. James High School, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. along Highway 707.
Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell Tidwell said the driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Highway 707 when the driver of a 2003 Saturn sedan pulled out of St. James High School, turned onto Highway 707 and collided with the motorcycle.
Tidwell said the motorcyclist was thrown from the Harley Davidson. The person was taken to South Strand Hospital where he later died, according to officials.
He also described the driver of the Saturn as a minor.
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
