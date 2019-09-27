FIRST ALERT: Summer-like heat continues into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances remain slim as the heat continues to build through the weekend.
Still watching for a few evening showers Friday but these will quickly come to an end around sunset. That’s about it for our rain chances through the weekend and most of next week.
We’ll start the mornings off warm and muggy with most spots only dropping into the middle 70s. Partly cloudy skies prevail with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 80s. Thanks to the summer-time mugginess, the heat index will climb close to 100° at times.
A brief drop in the heat will arrive early next week but it’s not exactly Fall-like. We’ll see some mornings in the upper 60s before the summer warmth quickly filters back in by mid-week.
