FIRST ALERT: Massive Lorenzo stay safely out to sea, Karen fading fast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical storm Karen will make a loop in it’s forecast track and then dissipate, while Lorenzo is now a major hurricane in the Atlantic.
TROPICAL STORM KAREN
Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 28.3 North, longitude 61.2 West. Karen is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph. This general motion is forecast to continue this morning, but Karen is forecast to become nearly stationary by tonight or early Saturday. A westward motion is then anticipated by the end of the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.
Karen is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
HURRICANE LORENZO
While its exact ranking will be determined later, Lorenzo is one of the largest and most powerful hurricanes of record for the central tropical Atlantic, with the only comparable hurricane in recent times near there being Gabrielle of 1989.
Hurricane Lorenzo was located near latitude 18.6 North, longitude 42.1 West. Lorenzo is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph , and this general motion is forecast to continue today.
A turn toward the north is expected on Saturday, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 145 mph with higher gusts. Lorenzo is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in strength are possible today.
Slow weakening is forecast to begin by the weekend. Lorenzo is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 265 miles .
