Welfare check leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges last weekend.
Officers responded to a welfare check on Longwood Avenue on Sept. 21 after receiving reports that a woman, identified as Erica J. Cabana, appeared to be passed out in a vehicle, according to a news release from Conway police.
Police said Cabana appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was arrested.
Cabana is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of schedule III narcotics, possession schedule IV narcotics and being under the influence of narcotics.
Online records show Cabana was released on bond from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sept. 22.
